Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on July 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .243 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
- In 38 of 71 games this year (53.5%) Castro has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (19.7%).
- He has gone deep in 5.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 71), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in 22.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 4.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 36.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.229
|AVG
|.254
|.324
|OBP
|.314
|.385
|SLG
|.341
|9
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|27/10
|K/BB
|38/7
|9
|SB
|11
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Lynn (6-8 with a 6.06 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (6.06), 54th in WHIP (1.431), and sixth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.