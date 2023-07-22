Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Saturday, Carlos Correa (.238 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the White Sox.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.301), slugging percentage (.404) and OPS (.705) this season.
- In 65.1% of his 86 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's homered in 12 of them (14.0%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has driven home a run in 26 games this season (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 37.2% of his games this season (32 of 86), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|47
|.227
|AVG
|.228
|.297
|OBP
|.303
|.387
|SLG
|.418
|14
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|23
|36/15
|K/BB
|49/19
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- The White Sox surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (4-3 with a 4.18 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 41st, 1.337 WHIP ranks 46th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks seventh.
