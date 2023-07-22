On Saturday, Carlos Correa (.238 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the White Sox.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.301), slugging percentage (.404) and OPS (.705) this season.

In 65.1% of his 86 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's homered in 12 of them (14.0%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has driven home a run in 26 games this season (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 37.2% of his games this season (32 of 86), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 47 .227 AVG .228 .297 OBP .303 .387 SLG .418 14 XBH 20 4 HR 8 19 RBI 23 36/15 K/BB 49/19 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings