Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .223 with seven doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in 50.7% of his 69 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.2% of those games.
- In 20.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Kepler has driven home a run in 22 games this year (31.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 25 games this year (36.2%), including multiple runs in six games.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|39
|.235
|AVG
|.215
|.300
|OBP
|.282
|.418
|SLG
|.444
|8
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|9
|16
|RBI
|20
|26/9
|K/BB
|31/11
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.64 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (4-3 with a 4.18 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.18), 46th in WHIP (1.337), and seventh in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
