The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.286 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .216.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 49.4% of his 83 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.0% of them.

In 12.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.7% of his games this season, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 28.9% of his games this season (24 of 83), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 40 .228 AVG .202 .263 OBP .270 .417 SLG .395 12 XBH 12 6 HR 5 17 RBI 12 47/5 K/BB 42/9 5 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings