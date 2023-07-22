The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Alex Kirilloff and the Minnesota Twins, on Saturday at Target Field.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog White Sox have +125 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total is set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -150 +125 8 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have a 38-23 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.3% of those games).

Minnesota has gone 22-13 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (62.9% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 60%.

Minnesota has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 46 times this season for a 46-47-6 record against the over/under.

The Twins have covered only 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 ATS.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-22 24-26 25-21 26-26 40-36 11-11

