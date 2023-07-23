Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Carlos Correa and his .370 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (62 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox and Lucas Giolito on July 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double and an RBI) against the White Sox.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has an OPS of .718, fueled by an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .411. All three of those stats are best among Minnesota hitters this season.
- In 65.5% of his games this season (57 of 87), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (20.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In 13.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has driven in a run in 27 games this season (31.0%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (36.8%), including five multi-run games (5.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|47
|.237
|AVG
|.228
|.314
|OBP
|.303
|.401
|SLG
|.418
|15
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|23
|36/17
|K/BB
|49/19
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff leads MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Giolito (6-6) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.96 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.96), 32nd in WHIP (1.198), and 20th in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.