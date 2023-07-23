Matt Wallner -- hitting .345 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on July 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is batting .270 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Wallner has gotten at least one hit in 33.3% of his games this year (five of 15), with at least two hits three times (20.0%).

He has homered in one of 15 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Wallner has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in five of 15 games so far this season.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 4 .308 AVG .182 .455 OBP .308 .462 SLG .182 2 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 0 6/4 K/BB 4/1 1 SB 0

