Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will take the field on Sunday at Target Field against Bailey Ober, who is projected to start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 133 total home runs.

Minnesota's .409 slugging percentage ranks 15th in MLB.

The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .234 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 19th in runs scored with 434 (4.3 per game).

The Twins are 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst average in the majors.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Minnesota has a 3.73 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in baseball (1.170).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.74 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Ober is trying to continue a sixth-game quality start streak in this game.

Ober will try to prolong a 16-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per outing).

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Mariners W 10-3 Away Bailey Ober Bryan Woo 7/19/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Away Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/20/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/21/2023 White Sox W 9-4 Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn 7/22/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 7/23/2023 White Sox - Home Bailey Ober Lucas Giolito 7/24/2023 Mariners - Home Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/25/2023 Mariners - Home Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/26/2023 Mariners - Home Joe Ryan Bryce Miller 7/28/2023 Royals - Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer 7/29/2023 Royals - Away Bailey Ober Jordan Lyles

