The Minnesota Twins (52-48) will be seeking a series sweep when they clash with the Chicago White Sox (41-59) at Target Field on Sunday, July 23 at 2:10 PM ET. Bailey Ober will get the call for the Twins, while Lucas Giolito will take the mound for the White Sox.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog White Sox have +125 odds to play spoiler. The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (6-4, 2.74 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (6-6, 3.96 ERA)

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Twins versus White Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Twins (-150) in this matchup, means that you think the Twins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 39, or 62.9%, of the 62 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 22-13 (62.9%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 5-1 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (33.9%) in those contests.

The White Sox have a mark of 7-14 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+175) Max Kepler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250) Joey Gallo 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+165)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

