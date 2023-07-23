Twins vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 23
Sunday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (52-48) and Chicago White Sox (41-59) going head-to-head at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on July 23.
The Twins will look to Bailey Ober (6-4) against the White Sox and Lucas Giolito (6-6).
Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 4, White Sox 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs White Sox Player Props
|Twins vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have won 39 out of the 62 games, or 62.9%, in which they've been favored.
- Minnesota has a record of 22-13, a 62.9% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
- Minnesota has scored 434 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 18
|@ Mariners
|W 10-3
|Bailey Ober vs Bryan Woo
|July 19
|@ Mariners
|W 6-3
|Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo
|July 20
|@ Mariners
|L 5-0
|Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby
|July 21
|White Sox
|W 9-4
|Joe Ryan vs Lance Lynn
|July 22
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
|July 23
|White Sox
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Lucas Giolito
|July 24
|Mariners
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo
|July 25
|Mariners
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby
|July 26
|Mariners
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Bryce Miller
|July 28
|@ Royals
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Brady Singer
|July 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Lyles
