Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .243 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Castro has gotten at least one hit in 53.5% of his games this year (38 of 71), with at least two hits 14 times (19.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 5.6% of his games this season, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has had an RBI in 16 games this season (22.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (36.6%), including five games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.229
|AVG
|.254
|.324
|OBP
|.314
|.385
|SLG
|.341
|9
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|27/10
|K/BB
|38/7
|9
|SB
|11
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.96 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 37th, 1.198 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 20th.
