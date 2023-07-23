The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .243 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

Castro has gotten at least one hit in 53.5% of his games this year (38 of 71), with at least two hits 14 times (19.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 5.6% of his games this season, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has had an RBI in 16 games this season (22.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (36.6%), including five games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .229 AVG .254 .324 OBP .314 .385 SLG .341 9 XBH 6 3 HR 2 11 RBI 9 27/10 K/BB 38/7 9 SB 11

White Sox Pitching Rankings