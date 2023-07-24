Brazil plays Panama on Monday, July 24 at 7:00 AM ET in the 2023 Women's World Cup opener for both teams.

The game between Brazil and Panama will be airing on Fox Sports 1.

Brazil Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Panama July 24 - Home France July 29 - Away Jamaica August 2 - Away

Brazil's Recent Performance

In the Round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup, Brazil lost 2-1 to France.

In the tournament, Cristiane notched four goals.

In addition, Andressa chipped in with two assists.

Brazil is 2-0-3 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of -1. In 2022, it was 7-2-4 in such matches (+14 goal differential).

The last time Brazil took on a World Cup team was earlier this year on April 11, when it defeated Germany 2-1.

Brazil's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Panama Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Brazil July 24 - Away Jamaica July 29 - Home France August 2 - Home

Panama's Recent Performance

Panama failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, which was held in France.

Panama was 0-0-2 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -4. This year, its record is 0-1-3 versus fellow World Cup squads (-14 goal differential).

Panama's last match against a World Cup team came earlier in 2023, when it lost to Japan 5-0 on July 14.

