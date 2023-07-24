On Monday, Max Kepler (batting .297 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has eight doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .221.

Kepler has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has homered in 19.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.0% of his games this year, Kepler has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (14.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 39 .229 AVG .215 .297 OBP .282 .410 SLG .444 9 XBH 13 5 HR 9 16 RBI 20 27/10 K/BB 31/11 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings