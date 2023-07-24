Twins vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 24
Monday's game between the Minnesota Twins (53-48) and the Seattle Mariners (50-49) at Target Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins taking home the win. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on July 24.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Kenta Maeda (2-5) to the mound, while Luis Castillo (6-7) will get the nod for the Mariners.
Twins vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Mariners Player Props
|Twins vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite six times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have won 40, or 63.5%, of the 63 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Minnesota has a record of 40-25 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The Twins have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Minnesota ranks 19th in the majors with 439 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins' 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|@ Mariners
|W 6-3
|Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo
|July 20
|@ Mariners
|L 5-0
|Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby
|July 21
|White Sox
|W 9-4
|Joe Ryan vs Lance Lynn
|July 22
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
|July 23
|White Sox
|W 5-4
|Bailey Ober vs Lucas Giolito
|July 24
|Mariners
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo
|July 25
|Mariners
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby
|July 26
|Mariners
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Bryce Miller
|July 28
|@ Royals
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Brady Singer
|July 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Lyles
|July 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryan Yarbrough
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.