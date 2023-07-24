J.P. Crawford and Edouard Julien will take the field when the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins meet on Monday at Target Field.

Twins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth in MLB play with 133 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota is 14th in MLB with a .409 slugging percentage.

The Twins rank 23rd in the majors with a .235 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 19th in runs scored with 439 (4.3 per game).

The Twins rank 20th in MLB with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.

Minnesota's pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 3.71 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins average MLB's best WHIP (1.166).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Kenta Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.10 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

Maeda has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Maeda will try to secure his seventh game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has had one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Away Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/20/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/21/2023 White Sox W 9-4 Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn 7/22/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 7/23/2023 White Sox W 5-4 Home Bailey Ober Lucas Giolito 7/24/2023 Mariners - Home Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/25/2023 Mariners - Home Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/26/2023 Mariners - Home Joe Ryan Bryce Miller 7/28/2023 Royals - Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer 7/29/2023 Royals - Away Bailey Ober Jordan Lyles 7/30/2023 Royals - Away Kenta Maeda Ryan Yarbrough

