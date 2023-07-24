Willi Castro -- hitting .242 with a double, a triple, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on July 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .246 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in 39 of 72 games this season (54.2%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (19.4%).

He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 72), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has had at least one RBI in 23.6% of his games this season (17 of 72), with two or more RBI three times (4.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 27 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .235 AVG .254 .327 OBP .314 .398 SLG .341 10 XBH 6 3 HR 2 12 RBI 9 27/10 K/BB 38/7 10 SB 11

Mariners Pitching Rankings