The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .230 with nine doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.

Kepler has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has homered in 14 games this season (19.4%), homering in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season (36.1%), including six multi-run games (8.3%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 39 .248 AVG .215 .311 OBP .282 .431 SLG .444 10 XBH 13 5 HR 9 17 RBI 20 27/10 K/BB 31/11 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings