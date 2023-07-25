Tuesday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (54-48) versus the Seattle Mariners (50-50) at Target Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on July 25.

The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (5-6) for the Twins and George Kirby (9-8) for the Mariners.

Twins vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have been favorites in 64 games this season and won 41 (64.1%) of those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 39-22 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 443 (4.3 per game).

The Twins have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.69).

