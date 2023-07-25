Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .242 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 39 of 73 games this year (53.4%), including 14 multi-hit games (19.2%).
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (5.5%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (23.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (4.1%).
- He has scored in 27 of 73 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.228
|AVG
|.254
|.325
|OBP
|.314
|.386
|SLG
|.341
|10
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|9
|27/11
|K/BB
|38/7
|10
|SB
|11
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 109 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Kirby looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Mariners, his 20th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.23), sixth in WHIP (1.045), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.