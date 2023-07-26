In the middle round of Group B matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 26 at 8:00 AM ET, Canada will square off against Ireland.

Go to Fox Sports 1 to see Canada play Ireland.

How to Watch Canada vs. Ireland

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Perth, Australia
  • Venue: HBF Park

Canada Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Nigeria July 20 D 0-0 Away
Ireland July 26 - Home
Australia July 31 - Home

Canada's Recent Performance

  • Canada's most recent game was a 0-0 draw versus Nigeria, taking 15 shots and outshooting by seven.
  • Jordyn Huitema took three shots for goalless Canada in its match against .

Canada's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Kailen Sheridan #1
  • Allysha Chapman #2
  • Kadeisha Buchanan #3
  • Shelina Zadorsky #4
  • Quinn #5
  • Deanne Rose #6
  • Julia Grosso #7
  • Jayde Riviere #8
  • Jordyn Huitema #9
  • Ashley Lawrence #10
  • Evelyne Viens #11
  • Christine Sinclair #12
  • Sophie Schmidt #13
  • Vanessa Gilles #14
  • Nichelle Prince #15
  • Gabrielle Carle #16
  • Jessie Fleming #17
  • Sabrina D'Angelo #18
  • Adriana Leon #19
  • Cloe Lacasse #20
  • Simi Awujo #21
  • Lysianne Proulx #22
  • Olivia Smith #23

Ireland Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Australia July 20 L 1-0 Away
Canada July 26 - Away
Nigeria July 31 - Home

Ireland's Recent Performance

  • In its last action on July 20, Ireland fell to Australia 1-0, and was outshot 13 to seven.
  • Abbie Larkin had a team-high two shots in the squad's scoreless performance.

Ireland's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Courtney Brosnan #1
  • Claire O'Riordan #2
  • Chloe Mustaki #3
  • Louise Quinn #4
  • Niamh Fahey #5
  • Megan Connolly #6
  • Diane Caldwell #7
  • Ruesha Littlejohn #8
  • Amber Barrett #9
  • Denise O'Sullivan #10
  • Katie McCabe #11
  • Lily Agg #12
  • Aine O'Gorman #13
  • Heather Payne #14
  • Lucy Quinn #15
  • Grace Moloney #16
  • Sinead Farrelly #17
  • Kyra Carusa #18
  • Abbie Larkin #19
  • Marissa Sheva #20
  • Ciara Grant #21
  • Isibeal Atkinson #22
  • Megan Walsh #23

