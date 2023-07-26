The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff and his .738 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Bryce Miller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .275 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 42 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

In seven games this year, he has homered (10.4%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

Kirilloff has an RBI in 21 of 67 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 26.9% of his games this year (18 of 67), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .241 AVG .311 .325 OBP .403 .411 SLG .500 11 XBH 11 4 HR 4 16 RBI 16 32/13 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

