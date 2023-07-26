Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff and his .738 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Mariners.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .275 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks.
- Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 42 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- In seven games this year, he has homered (10.4%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Kirilloff has an RBI in 21 of 67 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 26.9% of his games this year (18 of 67), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.241
|AVG
|.311
|.325
|OBP
|.403
|.411
|SLG
|.500
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|16
|32/13
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (6-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.50, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .204 against him.
