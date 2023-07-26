The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.360 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with an OBP of .308, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .407.

Correa will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 over the course of his last games.

Correa has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (60 of 90), with at least two hits 18 times (20.0%).

In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (13.3%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

Correa has driven home a run in 29 games this season (32.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 33 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 47 .236 AVG .228 .314 OBP .303 .394 SLG .418 16 XBH 20 4 HR 8 22 RBI 23 41/19 K/BB 49/19 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings