Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Matt Wallner (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is hitting .277 with two doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Wallner has had a hit in seven of 18 games this year (38.9%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).
- He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (16.7%), Wallner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this year (38.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|4
|.306
|AVG
|.182
|.444
|OBP
|.308
|.528
|SLG
|.182
|4
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|0
|12/5
|K/BB
|4/1
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (6-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.50, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .204 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.