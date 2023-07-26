Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Kepler -- hitting .378 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Mariners.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .234 with nine doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
- Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 52.1% of his games this year (38 of 73), with multiple hits 18 times (24.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.9% of his games this season, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (37.0%), including seven multi-run games (9.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|39
|.257
|AVG
|.215
|.317
|OBP
|.282
|.434
|SLG
|.444
|10
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|9
|18
|RBI
|20
|29/10
|K/BB
|31/11
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 111 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Miller (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.50 ERA in 69 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.50 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .204 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.