Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .179 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Bryce Miller) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach is hitting .209 with five doubles, three triples, six home runs and 24 walks.
- In 53.1% of his games this season (26 of 49), Larnach has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (12.2%) he recorded at least two.
- In six games this season, he has homered (12.2%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Larnach has driven in a run in 19 games this season (38.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 17 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|28
|.235
|AVG
|.189
|.358
|OBP
|.272
|.412
|SLG
|.378
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|19
|27/13
|K/BB
|39/11
|0
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 111 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .204 batting average against him.
