Player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Julio Rodriguez and others are available when the Minnesota Twins host the Seattle Mariners at Target Field on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Twins vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Ryan Stats

The Twins will hand the ball to Joe Ryan (9-6) for his 21st start of the season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Ryan has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 31st, 1.048 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 10th.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Jul. 21 6.0 7 4 4 10 1 at Athletics Jul. 16 5.1 5 3 3 7 3 vs. Orioles Jul. 9 4.1 5 5 5 10 2 vs. Royals Jul. 3 6.0 6 2 2 9 1 at Braves Jun. 27 3.0 9 6 6 5 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Joe Ryan's player props with BetMGM.

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Correa Stats

Correa has 82 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.

He's slashing .232/.308/.407 on the year.

Correa will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, four walks and three RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 2-for-2 0 0 1 3 vs. White Sox Jul. 21 0-for-5 1 0 0 0

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has collected 58 hits with nine doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 38 runs.

He's slashed .234/.298/.440 so far this season.

Kepler enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jul. 25 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 24 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Max Kepler or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 33 walks and 54 RBI (100 total hits). He has stolen 23 bases.

He has a slash line of .246/.312/.413 so far this season.

Rodriguez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with three home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 25 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Twins Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 89 hits with 23 doubles, eight home runs, 56 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .261/.368/.399 slash line on the season.

Crawford has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 25 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.