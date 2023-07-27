On Thursday, July 27 at 6:00 AM ET, Australia and Nigeria match up in Group B at the 2023 Women's World Cup, after beating Ireland and drawing with Canada, respectively, in their tournament openers.

Sportsbooks have given Australia odds of -245 to win this match, and Nigeria is at +713 (with the draw at +336). An over/under of 2.5 goals has been set for this game.

Australia vs. Nigeria Game Info

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 6:00 AM ET

6:00 AM ET Location: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Suncorp Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 2.5

2.5 Australia Moneyline: -245

-245 Nigeria Moneyline: +713

Australia vs. Nigeria World Cup Betting Insights

These teams average one goal per match combined, 1.5 less than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams average zero goals per game combined, 2.5 fewer than this match's over/under.

Australia has been a moneyline favorite only one other time so far this tournament, and won.

Australia has played as a moneyline favorite of -245 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they won.

Nigeria drew the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.

Nigeria has played as an underdog of +713 or more once this tournament and lost that game.

Australia World Cup Stats

Steph Catley has netted one goal for Australia in Women's World Cup (one match).

Australia vs. Nigeria Recent Performance

In 2022, Australia went 6-1-4 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +6. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 5-0-0 (+8 goal differential).

Australia earned a win on July 20 against Ireland 1-0. The victorious Australia took six more shots in the contest, 13 to seven.

Catley picked up her club's lone goal to lead the team against .

So far this year, Nigeria is 3-1-1 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +4. In 2022, it was 0-1-7 in such matches (-11 goal differential).

Nigeria drew Canada 0-0 in its most recent match on July 20. Canada outshot Nigeria 15 to eight.

Asisat Oshoala had a team-leading two shots in the club's scoreless effort.

Australia Roster

Name Age Number Club Lydia Williams 35 1 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Courtney Nevin 21 2 Leicester City WFC (England) Aivi Luik 38 3 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Clare Polkinghorne 34 4 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Cortnee Vine 25 5 Sydney FC (Australia) Clare Wheeler 25 6 Everton FC (England) Steph Catley 29 7 Arsenal WFC (England) Alexandra Chidiac 24 8 Racing Louisville FC (United States) Caitlin Foord 28 9 Arsenal WFC (England) Emily van Egmond 30 10 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Mary Fowler 20 11 Manchester City WFC (England) Teagan Micah 25 12 FC Rosengaard (Sweden) Tameka Yallop 32 13 SK Brann (Norway) Alanna Kennedy 28 14 Manchester City WFC (England) Clare Hunt 24 15 Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia) Hayley Raso 28 16 - Kyah Simon 32 17 - Mackenzie Arnold 29 18 West Ham United FC Women (England) Katrina Gorry 30 19 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Sam Kerr 29 20 Chelsea FC (England) Ellie Carpenter 23 21 Olympique Lyon (France) Charlotte Grant 21 22 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Kyra Cooney-Cross 21 23 Hammarby IF (Sweden)

Nigeria Roster

Name Age Number Club Tochukwu Oluehi 36 1 - Ashleigh Plumptre 25 2 - Osinachi Ohale 31 3 - Glory Ogbonna 24 4 - Onome Ebi 40 5 - Ifeoma Onumonu 29 6 - Toni Payne 28 7 - Asisat Oshoala 28 8 - Desire Oparanozie 29 9 - Christy Ucheibe 22 10 - Gift Monday 21 11 - Uchenna Kanu 26 12 - Deborah Abiodun 19 13 - Oluwatosin Demehin 21 14 - Rasheedat Ajibade 23 15 - Chiamaka Nnadozie 22 16 - Francisca Ordega 29 17 - Halimatu Ayinde 28 18 - Onyi Echegini 22 19 - Rofiat Imuran 19 20 - Esther Okoronkwo 26 21 - Michelle Alozie 26 22 - Yewande Balogun 39 23 -

