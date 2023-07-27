Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the Minnesota Vikings' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +4000, place them 15th in the league.
Watch the Vikings this season on Fubo!
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +280
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Vikings to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota compiled a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Vikings games.
- Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota put up better results offensively, ranking seventh in the by averaging 361.5 yards per game.
- Last year the Vikings were 8-1 at home and 5-3 on the road.
- As favorites, Minnesota won every game (11-0) last season, but finished only 1-4 as the underdog.
- In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.
Vikings Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Kirk Cousins threw for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.9%.
- Cousins also ran for 97 yards and two TDs.
- Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.
- In the passing game a season ago, T.J. Hockenson scored six TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 914 yards (53.8 per game).
- K.J. Osborn had 60 receptions for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games last year, Jordan Hicks registered 3.0 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 130 tackles, and one interception.
Bet on Vikings to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+900
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
Odds are current as of July 27 at 5:30 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.