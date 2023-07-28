Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Byron Buxton is back in action for the Minnesota Twins against Brady Singer and the Kansas City RoyalsJuly 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 23 against the White Sox) he went 1-for-5.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota with 57 hits, batting .195 this season with 30 extra-base hits.
- Buxton has had a hit in 40 of 81 games this year (49.4%), including multiple hits 16 times (19.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15 games this year (18.5%), homering in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 28.4% of his games this year, Buxton has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43.2% of his games this season (35 of 81), with two or more runs 10 times (12.3%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|37
|.216
|AVG
|.169
|.279
|OBP
|.290
|.506
|SLG
|.308
|19
|XBH
|11
|14
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|11
|55/13
|K/BB
|51/22
|4
|SB
|5
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.21 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.55 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 5.55 ERA ranks 57th, 1.472 WHIP ranks 57th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 47th.
