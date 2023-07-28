Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will see Touki Toussaint on the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (79).

Cleveland is 25th in MLB, slugging .387.

The Guardians have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).

Cleveland has the No. 24 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (434 total runs).

The Guardians' .316 on-base percentage ranks 20th in MLB.

The Guardians strike out 6.9 times per game, the least Ks in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.

Cleveland has a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.265).

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 115 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 436 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.68 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.385 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Xzavion Curry (3-0) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw one inning against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Toussaint (0-3) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Thursday, when he threw one scoreless inning without allowing a hit to the Chicago Cubs.

In four starts, Toussaint has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 3.9 frames per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Phillies L 8-5 Home Xzavion Curry Aaron Nola 7/24/2023 Royals L 5-3 Home Logan Allen Ryan Yarbrough 7/25/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Aaron Civale Zack Greinke 7/26/2023 Royals W 8-3 Home Gavin Williams Alec Marsh 7/27/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Tanner Bibee Dylan Cease 7/28/2023 White Sox - Away Xzavion Curry Touki Toussaint 7/29/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Allen Touki Toussaint 7/30/2023 White Sox - Away Aaron Civale Michael Kopech 7/31/2023 Astros - Away Noah Syndergaard J.P. France 8/1/2023 Astros - Away Gavin Williams Framber Valdez 8/2/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Bibee Cristian Javier

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 7/23/2023 Twins L 5-4 Away Lucas Giolito Bailey Ober 7/25/2023 Cubs L 7-3 Home Michael Kopech Kyle Hendricks 7/26/2023 Cubs L 10-7 Home Lance Lynn Marcus Stroman 7/27/2023 Guardians L 6-3 Home Dylan Cease Tanner Bibee 7/28/2023 Guardians - Home Touki Toussaint Xzavion Curry 7/29/2023 Guardians - Home Touki Toussaint Logan Allen 7/30/2023 Guardians - Home Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/1/2023 Rangers - Away Lance Lynn Nathan Eovaldi 8/2/2023 Rangers - Away Dylan Cease Andrew Heaney 8/3/2023 Rangers - Away Lucas Giolito Dane Dunning

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.