Marta Kostyuk 2023 Citi Open Odds
The field is getting smaller at the Citi Open, with Marta Kostyuk getting ready for a quarterfinal versus Liudmila Samsonova. Kostyuk's odds to win this tournament at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center are +1800.
Kostyuk at the 2023 Citi Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7
- Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Kostyuk's Next Match
Kostyuk will play Samsonova in the quarterfinals on Friday, August 4 at 12:00 PM ET, after getting past Caroline Garcia in the last round 6-2, 6-3.
Kostyuk Stats
- In the Round of 16, Kostyuk won 6-2, 6-3 versus Garcia on Thursday.
- Kostyuk is 24-18 over the past year, with one tournament title.
- Kostyuk has won one tournament over the past year on hard courts, with a match record of 21-13 on that surface.
- In her 42 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Kostyuk has averaged 21.8 games.
- Kostyuk, in 34 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 22.1 games per match and won 53.3% of them.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Kostyuk has won 66.4% of her games on serve, and 37.3% on return.
- On hard courts, Kostyuk, over the past year, has been victorious in 66.8% of her service games and 39.4% of her return games.
