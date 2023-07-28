Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Matt Wallner (on the back of going 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Mariners.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner has two doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .294.
- Wallner has had a hit in eight of 19 games this season (42.1%), including multiple hits five times (26.3%).
- In 15.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.1% of his games this year, Wallner has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In eight of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|4
|.325
|AVG
|.182
|.449
|OBP
|.308
|.675
|SLG
|.182
|6
|XBH
|0
|4
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|0
|13/5
|K/BB
|4/1
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.21 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.55 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (5.55), 57th in WHIP (1.472), and 47th in K/9 (7.5).
