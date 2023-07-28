The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.364 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .277.

Jeffers is batting .438 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Jeffers has recorded a hit in 29 of 54 games this year (53.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (20.4%).

In 9.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this season (22.2%), Jeffers has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.6%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 18 of 54 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 25 .312 AVG .244 .418 OBP .352 .506 SLG .372 8 XBH 6 3 HR 2 5 RBI 10 25/11 K/BB 28/9 1 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings