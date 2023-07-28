Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.364 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .277.
- Jeffers is batting .438 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Jeffers has recorded a hit in 29 of 54 games this year (53.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (20.4%).
- In 9.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this season (22.2%), Jeffers has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.6%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 18 of 54 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|.312
|AVG
|.244
|.418
|OBP
|.352
|.506
|SLG
|.372
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|10
|25/11
|K/BB
|28/9
|1
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.21 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 126 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Singer (6-8 with a 5.55 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 21st of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (5.55), 57th in WHIP (1.472), and 47th in K/9 (7.5).
