The field is dwindling at the Citi Open, with Tallon Griekspoor in a quarterfinal against Jeffrey John Wolf. Griekspoor's odds are +1600 to take home the trophy from Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park.

Griekspoor at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park

Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Griekspoor's Next Match

After defeating Liam Broady 6-4, 6-2, Griekspoor will face Wolf in the quarterfinals on Friday, August 4 at 6:20 PM ET.

Griekspoor Stats

Griekspoor is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 125-ranked Broady in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

In 23 tournaments over the past year, Griekspoor has gone 26-22 and has won a pair of titles.

Griekspoor is 16-14 on hard courts over the past 12 months, with one tournament title.

Griekspoor has played 25.4 games per match in his 48 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

On hard courts, Griekspoor has played 30 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 24.6 games per match while winning 49.5% of games.

Griekspoor has won 17.6% of his return games and 82.5% of his service games over the past 12 months.

On hard courts, Griekspoor, over the past 12 months, has claimed 84.4% of his service games and 15.2% of his return games.

