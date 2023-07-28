Twins vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 28
Friday's game features the Minnesota Twins (54-50) and the Kansas City Royals (29-75) facing off at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 28.
The Twins will give the ball to Sonny Gray (4-4, 3.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Brady Singer (6-8, 5.55 ERA).
Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Royals Player Props
|Twins vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Royals
|Twins vs Royals Odds
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have been favored 66 times and won 41, or 62.1%, of those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 14-9 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota ranks 18th in the majors with 457 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 22
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
|July 23
|White Sox
|W 5-4
|Bailey Ober vs Lucas Giolito
|July 24
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo
|July 25
|Mariners
|L 9-7
|Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby
|July 26
|Mariners
|L 8-7
|Joe Ryan vs Bryce Miller
|July 28
|@ Royals
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Brady Singer
|July 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Lyles
|July 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryan Yarbrough
|August 1
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Jack Flaherty
|August 2
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Miles Mikolas
|August 3
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Jordan Montgomery
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.