Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will square off against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in the first of a three-game series, on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Twins (-160). The total for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -160 +135 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been the moneyline favorite 66 total times this season. They've finished 41-25 in those games.

Minnesota has a 16-11 record (winning 59.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.

In the 104 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Minnesota, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-49-6).

The Twins have collected a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-24 24-26 26-22 28-27 43-38 11-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.