Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff and his .610 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .271 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks.
- Kirilloff has had a hit in 42 of 68 games this season (61.8%), including multiple hits 16 times (23.5%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Kirilloff has had an RBI in 21 games this year (30.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 68 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.241
|AVG
|.303
|.325
|OBP
|.394
|.411
|SLG
|.486
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|16
|32/13
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Lyles (1-12) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 1-12 with a 6.10 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.10 ERA ranks 64th, 1.282 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 59th.
