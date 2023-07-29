The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton (.263 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota with 58 hits, batting .198 this season with 30 extra-base hits.

In 50.0% of his 82 games this season, Buxton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 18.3% of his games in 2023 (15 of 82), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 23 games this year (28.0%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36 games this season (43.9%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 38 .216 AVG .176 .279 OBP .295 .506 SLG .313 19 XBH 11 14 HR 3 29 RBI 11 55/13 K/BB 51/22 4 SB 5

Royals Pitching Rankings