Jorge Polanco -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

  • Polanco is batting .250 with 10 doubles, five home runs and seven walks.
  • Polanco has picked up a hit in 74.2% of his 31 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.4% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 31), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Polanco has had an RBI in 10 games this season (32.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (19.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In nine of 31 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 12
.266 AVG .222
.293 OBP .300
.519 SLG .333
12 XBH 3
4 HR 1
13 RBI 5
20/3 K/BB 11/4
0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.19).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (126 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lyles (1-12) takes the mound for the Royals in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 6.10 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.10), 46th in WHIP (1.282), and 59th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers.
