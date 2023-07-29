On Saturday, Matteo Arnaldi (No. 76 in the world) meets Alexei Popyrin (No. 90) in the semifinals of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

Arnaldi is the favorite (-150) in this match, compared to the underdog Popyrin, who is +115.

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Alexei Popyrin Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, July 29

Saturday, July 29 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Alexei Popyrin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Arnaldi has a 60.0% chance to win.

Matteo Arnaldi Alexei Popyrin -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +600 Odds to Win Tournament +900 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Alexei Popyrin Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Arnaldi advanced past No. 33-ranked Jiri Lehecka, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Popyrin beat No. 287-ranked Dino Prizmic, winning 7-6, 7-5.

Arnaldi has played 24.5 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 35 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On clay, Arnaldi has played 18 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.5 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.2% of games.

In the past year, Popyrin has competed in 47 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.3% of the games. He averages 28.0 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set.

On clay surfaces, Popyrin has played 16 matches and averaged 26.7 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Arnaldi and Popyrin have not competed against each other.

