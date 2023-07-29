MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, July 29
As we approach Saturday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each contest. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Yankees (Clarke Schmidt) against the Orioles (Tyler Wells).
Keep reading to find the pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for July 29.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Angels at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Reid Detmers (2-7) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will counter with Alek Manoah (2-8) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|LAA: Detmers
|TOR: Manoah
|18 (96.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (72.1 IP)
|4.38
|ERA
|6.10
|11.4
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Angels at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -125
- LAA Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Angels at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Beau Brieske (0-0) to the bump as they face the Marlins, who will look to Johnny Cueto (0-1) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.
|DET: Brieske
|MIA: Cueto
|5 (5.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (10 IP)
|4.76
|ERA
|4.50
|7.9
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -155
- DET Odds to Win: +130
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Marlins
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (9-6) to the bump as they play the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Quinn Priester (1-1) when the teams meet Saturday.
|PHI: Nola
|PIT: Priester
|21 (133.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (10.2 IP)
|4.25
|ERA
|9.28
|9.0
|K/9
|5.1
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Pirates
- PHI Odds to Win: -185
- PIT Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-4) to the mound as they take on the Royals, who will give the start to Jordan Lyles (1-12) when the teams play on Saturday.
|MIN: Ober
|KC: Lyles
|16 (94.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (107.2 IP)
|2.76
|ERA
|6.10
|8.6
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Twins at Royals
- MIN Odds to Win: -190
- KC Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Royals
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (4-3) to the hill as they take on the White Sox, who will give the start to Touki Toussaint (1-3) when the teams meet on Saturday.
|CLE: Allen
|CHW: Toussaint
|14 (74.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (36 IP)
|3.39
|ERA
|3.50
|9.2
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Guardians at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -
- CLE Odds to Win: -
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at White Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (6-11) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will counter with Carlos Carrasco (3-4) when the teams play Saturday.
|WSH: Corbin
|NYM: Carrasco
|21 (120.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (68 IP)
|5.09
|ERA
|5.82
|6.4
|K/9
|6.6
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -175
- WSH Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send James Paxton (6-2) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will counter with Ryan Walker (3-0) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|BOS: Paxton
|SF: Walker
|12 (65 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (33.1 IP)
|3.46
|ERA
|2.70
|10.4
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Giants
- BOS Odds to Win: -115
- SF Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Giants
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (4-6) to the hill as they play the Cardinals, who will look to Adam Wainwright (3-4) when the teams play on Saturday.
|CHC: Taillon
|STL: Wainwright
|17 (83 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (56.2 IP)
|5.75
|ERA
|7.31
|7.9
|K/9
|4.9
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -115
- CHC Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-6) to the mound as they take on the Astros, who will give the start to Hunter Brown (6-7) when the teams play Saturday.
|TB: Bradley
|HOU: Brown
|15 (71.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (105.1 IP)
|5.17
|ERA
|4.27
|12.0
|K/9
|10.4
Vegas Odds for Rays at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -140
- TB Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Astros
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Schmidt (6-6) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will counter with Wells (7-5) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|NYY: Schmidt
|BAL: Wells
|21 (99.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (111 IP)
|4.33
|ERA
|3.65
|8.8
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -125
- NYY Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Julio Teheran (2-4) to the hill as they play the Braves, who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (7-2) when the clubs play Saturday.
|MIL: Teherán
|ATL: Elder
|10 (57.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (114.2 IP)
|3.75
|ERA
|3.30
|6.2
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -200
- MIL Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSE (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Bryan Woo (1-3) to the bump as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Brandon Pfaadt (0-4) when the teams play on Saturday.
|SEA: Woo
|ARI: Pfaadt
|9 (44 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (31.2 IP)
|4.91
|ERA
|8.81
|11.0
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Diamondbacks
- SEA Odds to Win: -125
- ARI Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (1-2) to the hill as they face the Rockies, who will counter with Chris Flexen (0-0) when the teams meet Saturday.
|OAK: Blackburn
|COL: Flexen
|10 (48 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|5.06
|ERA
|-
|9.2
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Rockies
- COL Odds to Win: -115
- OAK Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 12 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Martin Perez (8-3) to the hill as they take on the Padres, who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish (7-7) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.
|TEX: Pérez
|SD: Darvish
|19 (102.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (101.1 IP)
|4.91
|ERA
|4.80
|6.0
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -160
- TEX Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Padres
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Luke Weaver (2-2) to the hill as they play the Dodgers, who will look to Emmet Sheehan (3-1) for the game between the clubs Saturday.
|CIN: Weaver
|LAD: Sheehan
|17 (80 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (29.1 IP)
|7.20
|ERA
|6.75
|7.3
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Reds at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -200
- CIN Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Reds at Dodgers
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
