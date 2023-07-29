When the Kansas City Royals (30-75) play the Minnesota Twins (54-51) at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, July 29 at 7:10 PM ET, Bobby Witt Jr. will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

The Twins are -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+155). The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (6-4, 2.76 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (1-12, 6.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Twins versus Royals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Twins (-190) in this matchup, means that you think the Twins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.26 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Carlos Correa hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 41, or 61.2%, of the 67 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a record of 9-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Minnesota has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 92 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (29.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Royals have won 10 of 37 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Twins vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Alex Kirilloff 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.