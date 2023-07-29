Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Royals on July 29, 2023
Player props can be found for Carlos Correa and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Minnesota Twins visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Bailey Ober Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Ober Stats
- The Twins' Bailey Ober (6-4) will make his 17th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his seven-game quality start streak.
- Ober has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Ober Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 23
|6.0
|5
|3
|2
|6
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 18
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 7
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|3
|at Orioles
|Jul. 1
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 25
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|8
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Correa Stats
- Correa has collected 83 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.
- He's slashed .229/.305/.402 on the year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Royals
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 58 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .198/.287/.420 slash line on the year.
- Buxton heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jul. 28
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has put up 107 hits with 18 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with 29 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .257/.296/.451 on the year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 28
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|6
|8
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 12 walks and 43 RBI (88 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .246/.285/.433 so far this year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 26
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Guardians
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Yankees
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
