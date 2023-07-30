Michael A. Taylor is available when the Minnesota Twins take on Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 25 against the Mariners) he went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .218 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 14 walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 86 games this season, with at least two hits in 11.6% of those games.

In 12.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has an RBI in 20 of 86 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 of 86 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .231 AVG .202 .264 OBP .270 .433 SLG .395 13 XBH 12 7 HR 5 19 RBI 12 51/5 K/BB 42/9 5 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings