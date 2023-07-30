Twins vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 30
Sunday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (54-52) versus the Kansas City Royals (31-75) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on July 30.
The Twins will give the nod to Kenta Maeda (2-5, 4.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Ryan Yarbrough (3-5, 4.70 ERA).
Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 41 (60.3%) of those contests.
- Minnesota has entered 20 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 12-8 in those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 63.6% chance to win.
- Minnesota has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 469 (4.4 per game).
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 24
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo
|July 25
|Mariners
|L 9-7
|Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby
|July 26
|Mariners
|L 8-7
|Joe Ryan vs Bryce Miller
|July 28
|@ Royals
|L 8-5
|Sonny Gray vs Brady Singer
|July 29
|@ Royals
|L 10-7
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Lyles
|July 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryan Yarbrough
|August 1
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Jack Flaherty
|August 2
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Miles Mikolas
|August 3
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Jordan Montgomery
|August 4
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Merrill Kelly
|August 5
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryne Nelson
