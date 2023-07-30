Kansas City Royals (31-75) will play the Minnesota Twins (54-52) at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, July 30 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Bobby Witt Jr. will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the year.

The favored Twins have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +150. A 9-run total is set for the matchup.

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (2-5, 4.62 ERA) vs Ryan Yarbrough - KC (3-5, 4.70 ERA)

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 68 times and won 41, or 60.3%, of those games.

The Twins have an 11-7 record (winning 61.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 93 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (30.1%) in those games.

This year, the Royals have won 11 of 42 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

