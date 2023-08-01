Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (62) this season while batting .207 with 34 extra-base hits.
- Buxton enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .375.
- Buxton has picked up a hit in 51.2% of his 84 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.2% of them.
- In 17.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, Buxton has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 37 of 84 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|.216
|AVG
|.196
|.279
|OBP
|.311
|.506
|SLG
|.355
|19
|XBH
|15
|14
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|13
|55/13
|K/BB
|53/22
|4
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 103 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Mikolas (6-6) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.38 ERA in 127 1/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw two-thirds of an inning, allowing one earned run without surrendering a hit.
- The 34-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.38), 43rd in WHIP (1.304), and 55th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
