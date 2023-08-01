On Tuesday, Joey Gallo (.143 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 145 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo has nine doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .174.

Gallo has gotten a hit in 33 of 82 games this year (40.2%), with at least two hits on six occasions (7.3%).

He has homered in 19.5% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.2% of his games this season, Gallo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season (34.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .179 AVG .169 .287 OBP .290 .393 SLG .492 13 XBH 14 5 HR 12 13 RBI 19 55/16 K/BB 59/19 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings