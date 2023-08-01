Ryan Jeffers -- batting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on August 1 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .281.

Jeffers enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .444 with one homer.

Jeffers has had a hit in 30 of 55 games this year (54.5%), including multiple hits 12 times (21.8%).

In 9.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Jeffers has had an RBI in 13 games this year (23.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.5%).

He has scored in 32.7% of his games this season (18 of 55), with two or more runs four times (7.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .312 AVG .253 .418 OBP .354 .506 SLG .373 8 XBH 6 3 HR 2 5 RBI 11 25/11 K/BB 29/9 1 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings