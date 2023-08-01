Tuesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (47-60) and Minnesota Twins (54-53) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:45 PM ET on August 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (5-6) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (6-6) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Twins vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 69 times and won 41, or 59.4%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 33-23, a 58.9% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 470 (4.4 per game).

The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule